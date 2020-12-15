Beijing: Smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch its next high-end smartphone Mi 11 on December 29. According to GizmoChina, the source who relayed the info does not know if it will be a global or China launch. However, the report also speculates that the phone could very well go on sale the same day as the launch. Xiaomi Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched; Check Prices & Specifications.

The Mi 11 could be the first smartphone in the market with a Snapdragon 888 flagship processor. The smartphone may have a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens, while the fourth lens could be a depth sensor.

The device is expected to feature a 120-Hz screen along with a 2K resolution display with a punch-hole camera for selfies. The phone may also come with the new 120W fast charging technology.

