Xiaomi's Mi Band 5 fitness band reportedly exploded while charging. Yes, you heard it right, a Reddit user posted images showing a completely burnt fitness band. Reddit user claimed that the fitness band exploded while it was kept on the table for charging. After the band went up in flames, the user attempted to extinguish the blaze even throwing the device on the floor and stamping on it. It is important to note that the deformations on the body of the band are formed due to stepping on it and not directly by exploding. Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021: Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Band 5 & Mi Smart Speaker Launched in India.

As of now, there is no clarity on why the band exploded. However, new reports claim that there could be a hardware issue. The user also claims that he charged the device with the original charging cable and a standard Mi 5V/1A charger that comes in the Mi Band 5 box. As a reminder, Mi Smart Band 5 was launched in India in September last year. It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and claimed to deliver 14-days of battery life in normal mode and 20 days in a power saving mode.

The device comes with features such as Magnetic Charging, Personal Activity Intelligence, Stress Monitoring, Breathing Exercises, improved Sleep Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring. Sports modes include Elliptical, Pool Swimming, Running, Yoga, Treadmill, Jump Rope, Indoor Cycling, Outdoor Cycling and Rowing Machine. Coming to the pricing, Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,499 on Amazon India.

