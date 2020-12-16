Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the 55-inch Mi QLED TV 4K in India. The new smart TV will be available from December 21, 2020 at 12 noon via Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes, Mi Studio & other retails stores. Xiaomi aims to drive more smart TV manufacturing capabilities in India. The company claims that all the TVs that are sold in India are made in India. Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Mi QLED TV 4K features a 55-inch slim Quantum Dot UHD display with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The new smart TV comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support. Xiaomi's new 4K smart TV is powered by MediaTek 64-bit A55 quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM & 32GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Starting 21st Dec at 12PM, you can go #QuantumLeapsAhead by bringing the #MiQLEDTV4K home through https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, @Flipkart, Mi home & Retail stores. RT 🔁 if you’re all-set to check it out! pic.twitter.com/tgEFq2CiBw — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 16, 2020

Mi QLED TV 4K gets a 6 speaker set up which consists of four full-range drivers and two dedicated Tweeters delivering a maximum output of 30 watts with support for Dolby Audio & DTS HD. The new 4K TV runs on the latest Android TV 10 based PatchWall operating system & comes with inbuilt Google Assistant and Chromecast Built-in. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, at the back, the smart TV gets three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one optical and a 3.5mm port. Coming to the pricing Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K is priced at Rs 54,999.

