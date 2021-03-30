Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Mi Smart Band 6 during its Mega Launch 2021 event in the home country. The new fitness band has been introduced as the successor to the Mi Band 5 that was launched last year. The smart band comes in eight colours - Black, Yellow, Ivory, Blue, Orange, Green, Silver and White. As of now, the company has not announced the availability of the band yet. Mi Smart Band 6 is priced at CNY 229 (approximately Rs 2,600) for the standard version. The NFC model costs CNY 279 (approximately Rs 3,100). Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021: Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Band 5 & Mi Smart Speaker Launched in India.

Mi Smart Band 6 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

In terms of specifications, the Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED curved display with a resolution of 486x152 pixels. The fitness band sports over 130+ watch faces and comes with SpongeBob-themed watch faces. The new band also comes with over 30 workout modes and 6 auto-detection fitness tracking modes including treadmill running, indoor running, walking, outdoor cycling, rowing and elliptical training.

The Mi Band 6 tracks sleep to inform users about their sleep quality, REM and nap periods. Other features include breath exercise, stress monitoring, female health tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence). The new band is 5ATM water-resistant and comes packed with a 125mAh LiPo battery.

