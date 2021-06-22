Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Mi 11 Lite today in the Indian market. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter and Xiaomi India website for the past couple of weeks now. Mi 11 Lite was launched in Europe this March and today, the device will make its debut in India. The company will also Mi Watch Revolve Active along with Mi 11 Lite today. The launch event will commence at 12 noon via Xiaomi India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Smartphone To Come in Three Colour Variants; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Though both 5G and 4G models of Mi 11 Lite were launched in Europe, the India model is likely to come only in 4G version. Mi 11 Lite 4G is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Mi 11 Lite India (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Witness the unveiling of The Mi 11 Lite & Mi Watch Revolve Active Watch the livestream from 12PM on 22.06.2021.#Mi11Lite #LiteAndLoaded #WatchfulLiving https://t.co/PaAydAedju — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 21, 2021

It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, it will get a triple rear camera setup that could consist of a 64MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telemacro shooter. At the front, there might be a 16MP selfie camera. Connectivity options might include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is expected to come packed with a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Smartphone (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

On the other hand, Mi Watch Revolve Active will get blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature. Moreover, it will also monitor heart rate and monitor sleep. The upcoming smartwatch will come with an inbuilt GPS, over 117 sports modes and 110 watch faces with an option to customise. The device will feature a 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED display. Other features include stress level monitoring, call and text notifications, body energy monitor, inbuilt Alexa support, Find My Phone, flashlight, alarm and timer.

Mi Watch Revolve Active (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Coming to the pricing, Mi 11 Lite is priced at EUR 299 (approximately Rs 26,600) for the 6GB + 64GB model. So we expect the price of Mi 11 Lite to be somewhere around it. On the other side, Mi Watch Revolve Active is likely to be priced slightly higher than the Mi Watch Revolve which costs Rs 7,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2021 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).