Xiaomi's Mi 11 Lite will go on the first sale today in India. The smartphone was launched in the country last week along with Mi Watch Revolve Active. The device will be made available today at 12 noon via Flipkart, the official Xiaomi India website, Mi Home Stores and other retail channels. Sale offers include an instant discount of Rs 1,500 via HDFC Bank credit cards or using EasyEMI as well as no-cost EMI options, 7 percent instant discount on EMI transactions using YES Bank credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and more. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite & Mi Watch Revolve Active Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED 10-bit display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Smartphone (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The secrets of the morning mist 😍 An enchanting shot by #MiCreator Ashik Aseem on #Mi11Lite#Mi11Lite is loaded with a 64MP camera and 23 director modes 📸 Starts at 18,999/-* (incl. offers) Pre-order now at https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, Mi Home, @Flipkart & retail stores pic.twitter.com/fcdIigyjv3 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 27, 2021

For optics, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 5MP telephoto shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Mi 11 Lite (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The device is fuelled by a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset will be offered in three shades - Vinyl Black, Tuscany Coral and Jazz Blue. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth and Infrared (IR). Coming to the pricing, Mi 11 Lite is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2021 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).