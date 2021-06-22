Xiaomi India officially launched its Mi 11 Lite smartphone today in the country. The company also launched the Mi Watch Revolve Active along with the handset. Mi Watch Revolve Active will go on sale on June 25, 2021 via Mi.come, Mi Home and other retail partners. The Mi 11 Lite phone will be available for pre-order from June 25 at 12 noon and its first sale will commence on June 28, 2021 via Flipkart, Mi.com and other retail stores. The handset will be available in Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue and Vinyl Black shades. Mi Watch Revolve Active costs Rs 9,999 and will be made available for sale with a Rs 1,000 discount as a part of an early bird offer. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite & Mi Watch Revolve Active To Be Launched Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch 10-bit flat AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For optics, it gets a 64MP primary with a Samsung sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP telemacro shooter.

Mi 11 Lite (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

*Drumrolls* It's THAT time now. Own the 6GB + 128GB for just 18,999/-* 8GB + 128GB for just 20,999/-* (incl. offers) So, save the date to pre-book the slimmest and the lightest smartphone of 2021 starting from 25th June, 12 noon ⏰#LiteAndLoaded #Mi11Lite pic.twitter.com/oud9MsVPiJ — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 22, 2021

At the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

You'll make the best of #WatchfulLiving with features like: SpO2 117+ sports modes Fitness Analysis Vitals Tracker 3.53cm Always-on AMOLED Display 110+ Watch Faces Built-in Alexa And much more. Come 25th June, the #MiWatchRevolveActive will be on sale for ₹ 8,249 only! pic.twitter.com/C3x0WZ4QSW — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 22, 2021

The phone packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on the Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system. Other features include a Type-C port, stereo speakers and an official IP rating. Coming to the pricing, Mi 11 Lite is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Both variants of Mi 11 Lite will be available with a Rs 1,500 discount during pre-orders. The company will also provide an HDFC Bank cashback offer of up to Rs 1,500 on both variants.

Mi 11 Lite (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Mi Watch Revolve Active features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. It comes with a heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor and ambient light sensor.

Mi Watch Revolve Active (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The smartwatch is 5ATM water-resistant and runs on Android 5.0, iOS 10 and above. The new health watch also features SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring, 117 sports modes, in-built Alexa and automatic workout detection.

