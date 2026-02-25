'Black People Aren’t Apes': Texas Congressman Al Green Forcibly Removed From House Floor During Donald Trump’s State of the Union Speech (Watch Video)

Washington, February 25: Representative Al Green (D-TX) was forcibly escorted from the House chamber Tuesday night after staging a high-profile protest during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. As the President began his speech, the veteran Houston lawmaker stood and unfurled a white sign reading “BLACK PEOPLE AREN’T APES!” The demonstration served as a direct rebuke of a controversial video recently shared by the President on social media that featured racist caricatures of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

The confrontation began almost immediately after the President took the podium. Green remained standing as other lawmakers sat, holding his sign aloft in the direction of the cameras and the executive dais. House Speaker Mike Johnson quickly intervened, slamming the gavel and warning Green that the display of signs violated House rules of decorum. When Green refused to lower the poster and began shouting his opposition, Johnson directed the Sergeant at Arms to remove him from the floor. Trump Deletes Racist 'ape' Video Mocking Obamas After Bipartisan Backlash.

The protest stems from an incident earlier this month when President Trump’s Truth Social account shared a minute-long video promoting conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The clip concluded with an AI-generated segment depicting the Obamas’ faces superimposed onto the bodies of primates in a jungle setting. While the White House later deleted the post and blamed a staffer, the President notably declined to apologize, telling reporters on Air Force One that he "didn't see" the specific portion involving the Obamas before sharing it.

The ejection marks the second consecutive year that Green has been removed from a presidential address. In 2025, he was escorted out after shouting that the President "has no mandate." This year’s protest, however, drew a sharper response from colleagues; as Green was led away, several Republican members attempted to drown out his shouts with chants of "USA!" while Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was seen attempting to push the sign down. Trump Issues Fresh Tariff Threats Against Countries Against 'ripping US Off'.

Al Green Escorted Out After Holding ‘Black People Aren’t Apes’ Sign

Democratic Rep. Al Green was removed from Donald Trump’s State of the Union address after holding up a sign that said “BLACK PEOPLE AREN’T APES!” pic.twitter.com/pFXifFl8Tm — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 25, 2026

Following his removal, Green told reporters that the President’s rhetoric had reached an "unconscionable low" that demanded a visible response. "I will not sit in silence while the first Black President of this nation is dehumanized by the current one," Green stated. The incident underscores the volatile atmosphere in the Capitol as the administration's second term begins amid deep-seated racial and political divisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).