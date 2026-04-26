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US US Matthew James Sullivan Case: FBI Investigates Deaths of UFO-Linked Scientists Following Overdose Ruling for Ex-Air Force Whistleblower Authorities in Virginia have confirmed that Matthew James Sullivan, a former Air Force intelligence officer who claimed to have inside knowledge of classified UFO programs, died from an accidental drug overdose. Sullivan, 39, was found dead in his Falls Church home in May 2024, but the recent release of his autopsy results has reignited interest in his case.

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Authorities in Virginia have confirmed that Matthew James Sullivan, a former Air Force intelligence officer who claimed to have inside knowledge of classified UFO programs, died from an accidental drug overdose. Sullivan, 39, was found dead in his Falls Church home in May 2024, but the recent release of his autopsy results has reignited interest in his case. At the time of his death, Sullivan was reportedly preparing to provide testimony to Congress regarding a secret government "crash retrieval" program.

Toxicology and Medical Findings

According to the Northern District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Sullivan's death was caused by a fatal combination of alcohol and several prescription medications. The toxicology report identified the presence of alprazolam (generic Xanax), cyclobenzaprine (a muscle relaxant), and imipramine (an antidepressant). Medical examiners officially ruled the manner of death as accidental. While the findings provide a clinical explanation for his passing, the timing-occurring just months before a scheduled congressional hearing-has led to significant scrutiny from lawmakers. UFO Bombshell: Anna Paulina Luna Demands 46 Secret UAP Videos Showing Possible ‘Non-Human’ Craft.

National Security Concerns

The case has drawn the attention of Representative Eric Burlison (R-Mo.), who has formally requested that the FBI investigate the circumstances surrounding Sullivan’s death. In a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, Burlison cited "substantial questions" regarding the case and noted its potential implications for national security. Burlison characterized the death as "suspicious," pointing to Sullivan’s role as a prospective whistleblower. Before his passing, Sullivan had claimed to be part of a decades-old "legacy program" involving the retrieval and possession of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

A Growing Pattern of Inquiry

The FBI has confirmed it is now spearheading an effort to investigate potential connections between Sullivan and approximately 12 other scientists or specialists tied to sensitive government research who have either died or gone missing in recent years. "While we do not comment on specific incidents, the FBI is spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists," the agency said in a statement. This broader inquiry involves cooperation with the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense. UFO Files: Donald Trump Instructs Pete Hegseth To Release Government Files, Reveals ‘Very Interesting’ Findings in Top Secret ‘Documents’ (Watch Video).

Legacy and Background

At a memorial service for Sullivan, retired Major General David Abba, a former director of the Department of Defense Special Access Program Central Office, spoke highly of Sullivan's service. Abba remarked that Sullivan carried the "burden" of understanding information known only to a select few in the nation. Sullivan’s claims were expected to be a centerpiece of congressional hearings in late 2024. His death is now being treated as a high-priority matter for the House Oversight Committee, with Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) stating that the committee views the safety of such specialists as a matter of national security.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).