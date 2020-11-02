Bratislava, November 2: Nearly 2.58 million Slovaks, amounting to nearly half of the country's total population, were tested on the same day to ascertain whether they are infected with coronavirus. To maintain accuracy of their campaign, the medical authorities decide to collect swab samples instead of conducting antibody tests. Vaccine That Crushes COVID-19 'May Never Materialise', Says UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

The mass testing was conducted on Saturday, and the results that were released on Sunday showed only 1 percent of the tested populace as positive for COVID-19. In a statement issued to media, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad confirmed that 25,850 persons were found positive.

A positivity rate of 1 percent is lowered as compared to most other nations in the world. The mass testing campaign was launched by Slovakia at a time when most other European nations have been hit a second wave of pandemic.

The testing campaign was launched by the Slovak government in the past week, after France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and Greece announced strict lockdowns to curb the pace of virus transmission.

Slovakia intends to test its entire population of 5.5 million persons, barring children under the age of 10. Over 40,000 nurses, doctors and other medics have been deployed, at over 5,000 hospitals and makeshift sites to conduct the swab tests.

