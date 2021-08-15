Kabul, August 15: Ali Ahamd Jalali, former interior minister of the country, will become the next President of Afghanistan, reported news agency ANI quoting The Khaama Press News Agency. The Taliban began entering and taking over the country's capital city Kabul on Sunday. The group reportedly faced little resistance in their quest to enter the capital city. Reports also inform that Ashraf Ghani has stepped down from the presidential post paving way for the Taliban commander to take the office. Taliban Enters Kabul From All Sides Amid Negotiations With Afghanistan Government.

"The Afghan people should not worry. There will be no attack on the city and there will be a peaceful transfer of power to the transitional government." Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said on Sunday, as reported by the Times Now. Reports inform that the Taliban negotiators earlier today heading towards the presidential palace to discuss and prepare for a transfer of power.

As per TOLO news, the Taliban members were asked to stay at the gates of Kabul and not enter it. However, certain reports substantiate their presence and entry in Afghanistan's capital city. Earlier today, the Taliban millitants captured Jalalabad as well. A day before, on Saturday, Taliban had captured Mazar-i-sharif, the fourth largest city in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2021 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).