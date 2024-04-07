Sydney, April 7: A 53-year-old passenger on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Sydney Airport is facing fines and charges after an incident on December 30. The man was caught urinating into a cup during a delay in deplaning and later spilled a significant portion of his urine onto a flight attendant due to a stumble while carrying the cup to the restroom, causing discomfort and distress among fellow passengers.

The incident came to light when a co-passenger, identified as Holly, reported the man’s behaviour to the aircrew, stuff reported. Holly, who was traveling with her 15-year-old daughter, described the situation as “absolutely revolting,” stating that the man exposed himself next to them on at least three occasions. ‘Breasts Are Not Weapons of War’: US Woman ‘Scolded’ For Not Wearing Bra on Delta Flight, Wants Meeting With Airline Boss.

According to Holly, the aircraft had been parked on the tarmac for around 20 minutes, awaiting a terminal gate, when the incident occurred. The man, clearly intoxicated, accidentally spilled a significant portion of his urine onto a flight attendant due to a stumble while carrying the cup to the restroom. US Shocker: Woman Pulls Her Pants and Underwear Down, Curses and Threatens Passengers on Frontier Airlines Flight; Booked.

The incident led to further delays as the plane awaited the arrival of the Australian Federal Police (AFP). An AFP spokesperson confirmed that officers escorted the passenger off the plane due to his disruptive behavior. The man was subsequently charged with acting in an offensive or disorderly manner affecting safety. A Sydney court imposed a fine of 600 Australian dollars ($395) on him for his offensive behavior.

Air New Zealand has stated that it bans between five and 10 customers per month due to disruptive behaviour, which may include intoxication.

