Alexander Hamilton, who was born on January 11 in 1755 or 1757, was one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. Alexander Hamilton wore many hats throughout the course of his life - politician, legal scholar, military commander, lawyer, banker, and economist. Hamilton shot to fame during the Revolutionary War and was instrumental in defending and ratifying the US Constitution. On Alexander Hamilton's birth anniversary, here are five things to know about one of America’s most influential Founding Fathers.

Alexander Hamilton was the first Secretary of the US Treasury. In this role, he authored the economic policies of George Washington's administration.

Hamilton was orphaned as a child and taken in by a prosperous merchant.

He possessed both writing prowess and military skills, which brought him closer to the army’s commander-in-chief, General George Washington.

Hamilton helped establish the first two de facto central banks, the Bank of North America and the First Bank of the United States.

Alexander Hamilton was killed by Aaron Burr, third vice president of the United States, in a duel.

A great promoter of the US Constitution, Alexander Hamilton founded America's financial system, the Federalist Party, the United States Coast Guard, and the New York Post newspaper. He was a strong proponent of a strong central government led by a vigorous executive branch. His vision for the country included a strong commercial economy, government-controlled banks and a powerful military.

