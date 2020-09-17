Constitution Day is annually observed on September 17 to commemorate the signing and adoption of the constitution of the United States of America. The Constitution was adopted by the Founding Fathers in Philadelphia on September 17, 1787. Constitution Day is also popularly known as Citizenship Day, as its purpose was to "recognize all who, by coming of age or by naturalization, have become citizens".

Date And History of Constitution Day:

Constitution Day is observed annually on September 17. The day this year will fall on Thursday. The day commemorates the formation and signing of the US Constitution by thirty-nine brave men on September 17, 1787, recognizing all who are born in the country or by naturalization, have become citizens.

In 1911, Iowa became the first state to recognise the anniversary of this event as Constitution Day. In 1917, a committee formed by the Sons of the American Revolution started promoting this day. The law establishing the present holiday was enacted in 2004.

How is Constitution Day in US celebrated?

Celebrations are held on this day, and schools hold instruction sessions on the founding principles and the significance of the US constitution and the constitutional rights contained in it. The day is observed through activities like learning, parades and other activities.

On this day, all federal agencies and publicly funded educational establishments are required to provide educational programming on the history of the American Constitution. When Constitution Day falls on a weekend or another holiday, its observation is moved to the closest weekday.

