Brussels, December 29: COVID-19 vaccine developed by drug maker AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford will most likely not receive an approval by the Euro Union medical watch dog in January. According to reports, the drug maker has not yet filled an application with the European Medicine Authority for approval. Oxford-AstraZeneca Ready for ‘Mix-Match’ COVID-19 Vaccine Trial With Russia’s Sputnik V: Reports.

The health regulator's Deputy Executive Director Noel Wathion said, “Not even enough to warrant a conditional marketing licence”, while speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad . “We need additional data about the quality of the vaccine. And after that, the company has to formally apply,” he added. Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine's Efficacy Rate Will be 'Around 95%', Claims AstraZeneca CEO Ahead of Likely Rollout in UK and India.

European regulators have only received some information about the vaccine, Wathion said. "This made it improbable that an approval could already be granted next month," added the Deputy Executive Director. Astrazeneca's CEO Pascal Soriot, had last week said that the vaccine developed by his firm and Oxford university has an efficacy of 95 per cent.

