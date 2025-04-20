Kyiv, April 20: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a surprise ceasefire, declaring a 30-hour Easter truce in Ukraine that is set to last until midnight on Sunday. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed scepticism, stating that this is just another attempt by Russia to play with human lives. The proposal, which marks one of the most significant pauses in the three-year war, was described by Putin as a humanitarian gesture.

Zelensky responded with deep scepticism, accusing the Kremlin of using religious holidays to manipulate public perception. "As for yet another attempt by Putin to play with human lives -- at this moment, air raid alerts are spreading across Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on X. "Shahed (attack) drones in our skies reveal Putin's true attitude toward Easter and toward human life." 'You Don't Start a War Against Somebody That's 20 Times Your Size': US President Donald Trump Blames Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Starting War With Russia (Watch Video).

Putin, during a televised briefing with Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, announced that Russian forces would halt combat operations from 6:00 PM Saturday until midnight Sunday. While calling for Ukraine to reciprocate, Putin also instructed troops to remain alert for potential violations or provocations. The announcement coincided with blaring air raid sirens across major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, which only subsided around the time the ceasefire was to take effect. Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed whether they would adhere to the truce.

Zelensky dismissed the ceasefire as another ploy by Moscow. “Putin might do it to give some hope or to show his humanity. But either way, of course, we don't trust Russia,” said Dmitry, a 40-year-old Ukrainian soldier. “These 30 hours will lead to nothing… The killings will continue.” Despite the looming scepticism, Russia and Ukraine conducted a major prisoner swap on the same day, with both sides confirming the return of 246 captured soldiers each. Zelensky noted that the total number of Ukrainian POWs released has now reached 4,552. ‘Russia Won’t Prevail’, Says US President Joe Biden As He Hosts Ukrainian Counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in White House (See Pic).

Putin framed the truce as a test of Kyiv’s willingness to engage in peace talks, stating, “This will show how sincere the Kyiv regime’s desire and ability are to observe agreements.” Past efforts to arrange ceasefires around major holidays, such as Easter in 2022 and Orthodox Christmas in 2023, collapsed due to mutual distrust and ongoing hostilities. A month ago, Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by former US President Donald Trump, but Moscow declined.

