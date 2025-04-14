US President Donald Trump, today, April 14, once again accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of starting the war with Russia. Speaking to the press, Donald Trump said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is always looking to purchase missiles. "You don't start a war against somebody that's 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles," the US President added. Notably, Donald Trump also blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and former President Joe Biden for the Russia- Ukraine war. ‘I Had Nothing To Do With This War’: US President Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden for Russia-Ukraine War, Says ‘President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden Did an Absolutely Horrible Job’.

He Is Always Looking To Purchase Missiles, Says Donald Trump About Volodymyr Zelenskyy

BREAKING - Trump on Zelensky: "He is always looking to purchase missiles. Listen, when you start a war, you gotta know you can win a war. You don't start a war against somebody that's 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles." pic.twitter.com/KQT4bc9XqH — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 14, 2025

