Victoria, April 24: In a horrifying act of violence, a 66-year-old man was burned alive by his neighbour during a dispute over garden trees in Victoria, Australia. The incident unfolded as Colin Bainbridge was helping his son Joshua trim trees when the neighbour, Stuart Lee, doused him in petrol and set him on fire. Joshua witnessed the entire attack and tried to save his father, but was unable to. Lee, 65, has since pleaded guilty to murder.

According to The Mirror report, the altercation began when Stuart Lee confronted Joshua Bainbridge while he and his father were cutting trees in a friend’s backyard. An argument ensued, during which Lee shouted at Joshua to leave the property. After heated words were exchanged, Lee stormed off and made several unsuccessful calls to local police stations before threatening officers over the phone that he would kill his neighbours. Australia Shocker: 8-Month-Old Baby Dies of Severe Malnutrition and Dehydration After Parents Leave Him Unattended for Days During Drug Binge in Brisbane; Couple Convicted.

Fueled by anger, Lee retrieved a bucket of petrol and a lighter from his shed. He then climbed over the fence and ambushed Colin Bainbridge, pouring petrol on him and setting him ablaze in front of his horrified son. Joshua rushed to extinguish the flames and help his father, who suffered burns over 81% of his body. Despite being airlifted to the hospital, Colin succumbed to his injuries later that evening. Australia Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Being Bullied Online For Being ‘Too Beautiful’ in Aitkenvale.

At the Victorian Supreme Court, Joshua gave a harrowing account of watching his father scream as he burned, calling it a memory that haunts him daily. The court heard that Lee has a personality disorder and showed no remorse, believing his actions were justified. However, psychiatrists confirmed he was not psychotic at the time. Judge Andrew Tinney is now considering a life sentence, calling the murder "horrific" and "senseless."

