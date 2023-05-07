Mumbai, May 7: A woman who went missing for five days in the Australian bush allegedly survived on wine and lollipops. The woman identified as Lillian (48) was found to be "safe and sound" after she lost her way on a day trip in Victoria's High Country. Reportedly, the woman who had gone missing for five days had nothing but a few snacks with her. On Friday, emergency services spotted Lillian walking along a hilly terrain.

According to a report in the Mirror.CO.UK, Lillian told officials that she went missing after she took a wrong turn and her car got stuck in the mud. She also said that she was unable to call for help as there was no mobile reception. Lillian who also did not have the power to walk miles due to her health issues was forced to spend her time in her car in a remote bushland which was about 37 miles from the nearest town. Dog Attack in Costa Rica: 2-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by German Shepherd After Deceased 'Accidentally' Stumbles on Family's Pet.

Speaking of how Lillian survived, Sergeant Martin Torpey said, "The only liquid Lillian, who doesn’t drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through." The sergeant said that as Lillian had planned a short trip, she carried only snacks and lollipops with her but did not carry any water.

Sergeant Torpey also lauded Lillian saying that "she used great common sense" and stayed with her car instead of wandering off into the bushland. Torpey said that this assisted them in order to find her. After Lillian's family raised an alarm about her missing, the police began a search operation and even deployed a helicopter. Australia Seeking Info on Dual National Missing in China.

Cops also said that the temperatures in the area had plunged to 7 degrees Celsius, however, Lillian kept herself warm by using her car's heater. Local authorities said that the woman was "extremely relieved" on spotting the police. After being rescued, she was shifted to a hospital and treated for dehydration. At present, she is under observation.

