Dhaka, FebRUARY 9: Asserting that the demolition of the residence of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the country's internal matter, the interim government on Sunday said India's remarks on the incident was "unexpected and unwarranted". Thousands of protesters on Wednesday last set fire to the 32 Dhanmondi residence of Rahman in Dhaka. Rahman had spearheaded the country's autonomy movement and independence struggle from this residence, which was later transformed into a memorial. This historic residence was where Rahman proclaimed Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971.

India on Thursday voiced anguish over the destruction of the historic residence and said the "act of vandalism" should be strongly condemned. "It is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5. All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Residence Attacked: India Expresses Anguish Over Attack on Bangladesh Founder’s House, Says ‘This Act of Vandalism Should Be Strongly Condemned’.

Reacting to India's remarks, Bangladesh foreign ministry on Sunday said the incident at Dhanmondi 32 pertains to the country's internal affairs, state-run BSS news agency reported. "A statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs on this matter, issued on February 6, 2025, has come to the attention of the interim government. Such remarks from India's foreign ministry on Bangladesh's internal affairs are unexpected and unwarranted," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam was quoted as saying by BSS.

"Bangladesh does not officially comment on the internal affairs of any state, and it expects the same level of conduct from others," he said. The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has blamed deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's "provocative" speech for sparking "unintended and unexpected" violence in Bangladesh. In a statement on Thursday, the Chief Adviser's office said the demolition of Rahman's residence was "unintended and unexpected", but added that the vandalism was the "outburst of public anger created due to Hasina's provocative statements" against the July uprising from India.

"The government hopes that India will not allow its territory to be used for destabilising purposes in Bangladesh and will not allow Sheikh Hasina to speak. The interim government does not want such incidents to happen again in the future," it read. Alam said ousted Prime Minister Hasina, while staying in India, has been making political statements from time to time, which are not being received well by the people of Bangladesh. He said the interim government has already clarified its position on the situation that arose at Dhanmondi 32 on February 5. Protesters Set Fire to Bangladesh Founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Home During Hasina's Speech.

Violence has erupted in Bangladesh since last Wednesday night over a live online address by Hasina, with mobs targeting her supporters, vandalising their homes and businesses across the country. Some media tallied about 70 attacks in at least 35 districts across the country since Wednesday. Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year, when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime.

