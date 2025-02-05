A mob vandalised Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka around 8:00 PM on February 5. Similar attacks occurred in Rajshahi, Kushtia, Sylhet, and Khulna. The unrest follows social media calls for a “Bulldozer Procession” at 9:00 PM, coinciding with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s virtual address to the banned student group, Chhatra League. Protesters reportedly demanded a ban on the ruling Awami League. Videos of the violent demonstrations have gone viral. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the attacks, but security has been heightened in affected areas. Bangladesh Violence: Temples Set on Fire, Centre Burnt Down in Dhaka, Claims ISKCON (See Pics).

Mob Attacks Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Residence in Dhaka

#WATCH | Bangladesh | A mob vandalised and set on fire Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s memorial and residence at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka, demanding a ban on the Awami League. pic.twitter.com/azMcQCqngM — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

#WATCH | Bangladesh | A mob vandalised Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s memorial and residence at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka, demanding a ban on the Awami League. Reports link the protest to an online speech by former PM Sheikh Hasina. pic.twitter.com/HSoAc8gr8z — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)