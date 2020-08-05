A massive explosion was witnessed in Central Beirut killing at least 73 people and injuring thousands of others. The blast near Beirut's port sent up a huge mushroom cloud-shaped shockwave, flipping cars and damaging distant buildings. Its terrifying videos are currently all over the internet and honestly, it was a very scary sight. Beirut officials are still investigating the cause behind this explosion whose severity registered as a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in the city. "People are asking the emergency department about their loved ones and it is difficult to search at night because there is no electricity. We are facing a real catastrophe and need time to assess the extent of damages," said Lebanon Prime Minister, Hassan Diab in his interaction. Beirut Blasts: PM Narendra Modi 'Shocked And Saddened' by Explosions That Killed Over 70 in Lebanese Capital.

While the Beirut officials are currently helping to clean the wreckage, identifying their other losses, Bollywood celebs meanwhile are reacting to this recent tragedy. Actors like Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Farhan Akhtar and others have tweeted their reactions to Beirut's current condition and terrifying videos of its recent blast. Check them out. Lebanon Blast Caught on Camera: Terrifying Videos and Images of Explosion at Beirut Port Shared.

Priyanka Chopra

This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut 🙏🏽 https://t.co/xNVA3KLWRC — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar

This sent a shiver down my spine. So devastating.Our condolences are with the people of #Beirut.We are praying for you 🙏 2020 can’t imagine it getting any worse. https://t.co/hO8g5NYAXZ — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) August 5, 2020

Hina Khan

This visual is unimaginable. I don’t know how are people coping up with such a menacing blast while going through so much already as country. I pray for everyone’s safety in #Beirut #Lebanon Please let’s pray together🙏 https://t.co/JgiuEzhVnU — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) August 4, 2020

Mouni Roy

What just happened in Lebanon??????????? — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) August 4, 2020

Swara Bhasker

Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot imagine what devastation and pain there must be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many times! 😞😞😞😞🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/WJCBuonPyh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 4, 2020

Neha Dhupia

Scary visuals from #Beirut ... what’s going on ... praying for everyone there 🙏 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 4, 2020

Farhan Akhtar

When your mind does not want to believe what your eyes have just seen. #Beirut and it’s people in my thoughts .. 💔 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 4, 2020

Lebanon is already fighting its economic battle and the recent explosion has severely damaged any remaining hope. From tackling unemployment to poverty rates soaring beyond 50%, Lebanon was amidst an economical disaster when this recent blast triggered a situation that may take years to cope up. Here's sending all the love and prayers for them to help sail through.

