New Delhi, August 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "shocked and saddened" by massive explosions in the Lebanese capital Beirut that have claimed over 70 lives so far, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). A series of blasts rocked Beirut on Tuesday, leaving scores dead and around 4000 wounded, and shaking buildings all over the city. The exact cause of the blasts remained unknown. Beirut Explosion Update: 73 Killed, 4,000 Injured in Lebanon After 2,750 Tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate Exploded At the Port.

"Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured," the PMO quoted Narendra Modi as saying. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab urged his country's allies to help Lebanon overcome the repercussions of the disastrous explosions, declaring Wednesday a national mourning day for the victims of the explosions. Lebanon Blast Caught on Camera: Terrifying Videos and Images of Explosion at Beirut Port Shared.

PM Narendra Modi 'Shocked And Saddened' by Beirut Blasts:

The causes of the blasts remained unknown, but Diab said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded near the Port of Beirut. Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted it was "unacceptable" that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were stored unsafely. Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi said that the explosive chemicals stored at Port of Beirut may have caused the explosions.

