London, January 22: The elected representatives of London city on Thursday voted to remove two statues placed in Guildhall that represents the country's financial sector role in slavery. In a move that comes after recommendations of a task force set up in Square Mile financial district to tackle racism in the area, the figures of William Beckford and John Cass will be removed from the hall, as per reports.

"The view of members was that removing and re-siting statues linked to slavery is an important milestone in our journey towards a more inclusive and diverse City," Catherine McGuinness, a political leader told Reuters. It is being said to be part of a larger debate how Britain wants to 'remember and represent its history,' following the Black Lives Matter uproar last year.

William Beckford and John Cass were both politically and socially affluent people who were intensively involved in slave trade and oppression. Beckford was two times Lord Mayor of London in the 18th century and had plantations in Jamaica with slaves. While Cass was a member of parliament and merchant in transatlantic slave trading during early 18th century.

