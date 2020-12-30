London, December 30: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union (EU) on Wednesday. Boris Johnson also shared a photo of him signing the 1,246-page Trade and Cooperation Agreement with the EU. "By signing this deal, we fulfill the sovereign wish of the British people to live under their own laws, made by their own elected Parliament," he tweeted. It's Fishy! Boris Johnson 'Trolls' EU by Wearing Fish-Print Tie After UK Clinches Post-Brexit Trade Deal.

Earlier today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that she and European Council President Charles Michel "signed the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement" in Brussels. "It has been a long road. It's time now to put Brexit behind us. Our future is made in Europe," von der Leyen added. After months of negotiations, the EU and the UK mutually agreed on the deal on December 24.

Boris Johnson Signs Post-Brexit Trade Deal With EU:

By signing this deal, we fulfill the sovereign wish of the British people to live under their own laws, made by their own elected Parliament. pic.twitter.com/FQDj1Nnqan — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 30, 2020

"The deal is done," was the message posted on social media alongside an image of a jubilant Boris Johnson with his arms in the air, moments after the UK and EU reached the agreement. Declaring that the UK had taken back control of its "destiny, money, borders, laws and waters", Johnson hailed the new "comprehensive, Canada style, free trade deal" that will allow goods to be sold "without tariffs and without controls in the EU markets".

