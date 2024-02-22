Beijing, February 22: Five people were killed after a cargo ship rammed into a bridge, leading to collapse of a portion of the structure on Thursday morning in China's Guangdong province. The victims included driver of a bus without passengers, a motorbike rider and three people who were in vehicles that fell into the river under the bridge, Xinhua news agency reported. Mizoram Bridge Collapse Tragedy: 26 Workers Dead After Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses Near Sairang, Compensations Announced for Victims' Families

The accident happened occurred around 5.30 a.m. when the container ship hit the pier of the Lixinsha Bridge in Nansha District. Five vehicles, including a motorbike, were involved in the accident. Two of the vehicles plunged into the river while the others fell onto the vessel, a preliminary investigation has found.

Bridge Collapse in China

Two people are dead after a massive container ship crashed into a bridge south of the city of Guangzhou in southern China early Thursday, causing a section of the roadway to come crashing down along with vehicles. Read more: https://t.co/rI7iIfmd6Y pic.twitter.com/hQvOn7p20y — ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2024

Three other people suffered injuries and were sent to hospital for treatment. Two of them fell from the bridge and sustained bone fractures and soft tissue contusions, and they are in stable condition, according to the First Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University.

