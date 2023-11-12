Warsaw, November 12: Stuart Kluz-Burton, a 31-year-old British YouTuber with a massive following of 4.2 million subscribers, has been arrested in the UK on allegations of sex attacks on underage girls. The popular content creator, known as Stuu to his followers, is facing extradition to Poland, where prosecutors have accused him of engaging in sex offences against teenagers. Kluz-Burton, who rose to fame with lifestyle and comedy videos, was apprehended last month after Polish authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to multiple reports, the charges include one count of sexual touching in 2015 and three additional charges relating to incidents three years later. The more recent allegation involves the supply of alcohol to an underage victim. These incidents are reported to have occurred while Kluz-Burton, a London-born individual with both British and Polish passports, was residing in Poland. UK Shocker: Cop Pleads Guilty to 146 Child Sex Crimes in South Wales With Youngest Victim Being 10-Year-Old, Chilling Details Emerge in Court.

The arrest follows a video released by Polish filmmaker Sylwester Wardega, accusing Kluz-Burton and other YouTubers of engaging in sexual relationships with underage girls. The revelation shook the Polish YouTube community, prompting government intervention and subsequent contact between Polish police and the UK's National Crime Agency. Searches were conducted in the capital Warsaw and the city of Szczecin, resulting in the seizure of laptops and phones. UK: Woman Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison and Licence for Sexually Abusing 13-Year-Old Boy, Sending Him Sex Videos.

Having run his highly successful YouTube channel for a decade, Kluz-Burton's content spans various genres, including a glitzy music video titled "Best Life" and Minecraft-themed videos, the latter amassing over 17 million views. Kluz-Burton, currently residing in Luton, Beds, is on conditional bail, monitored with an electronic tag and required to stay at his Luton residence every night. The extradition hearing is scheduled for February 2024, with the YouTuber vehemently denying all allegations when contacted for comment.

