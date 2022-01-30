Canada, January 30: Canada and US recently passed a Cross-Country COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The vaccine mandate requires truckers returning from the United States to show proof of vaccination. Following this, hundreds of truckers on Saturday drove their trucks into the Canadian capital Ottawa to protest against the mandate.

The so-called “Freedom Convoy” started out as a rally of truckers against a vaccine requirement for cross-border drivers, but turned into a demonstration against government overreach during the pandemic with a strong anti-vaccination streak, reported Reuters. Anti-Vaccine Protests Erupt In Australian Cities Of Perth, Melbourne.

Due to security concerns, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have left the home in Ottawa, the CBC reported. The protestors were seen carrying the Canadian flag upside down, banners, and chanted slogans against PM Justin Trudeau and the COVID-19 Mandate. Later, the truckers were joined by those critical of Canada's pandemic restrictions in general. Protestors compared vaccine mandates to fascism. Vaccine Mandate: From Austria to Germany And More, Countries That Have Made COVID-19 Vaccines Mandatory.

The protest originated last week in western Canada, where dozens of truckers organized a convoy to drive from Vancouver to Ottawa to demonstrate against COVID-19 related restrictions. The protest rapidly gained mass as the original convoy was joined by others en-route to the national capital.

