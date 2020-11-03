Beijing, November 3: China has annexed 150 hectares of Nepal, the UK-based The Daily Telegraph quoted Nepali politicians as saying on Tuesday. Reacting to the report, China described it as a rumour. "I want to point out that the report is completely unfounded rumour," Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. "The report is not based on fact. It is a pure rumour," he repeated.

According to the report by The Daily Telegraph, China had allegedly started annexing Nepali land in five frontier districts in May, sending members of its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) across undefended areas of the border. PLA troops infiltrated in Humla, Gorkha, Rasuwa, Sindhupalchowk and Sankuwasabha districts, the report added. The Daily Telegraph claimed to have seen images of the PLA bases.

The alleged annexations occurred after Chinese engineers in the Tibet Autonomous Region diverted the flow of rivers acting as a natural boundary and claimed the previously submerged Nepalese territory. "Why should China come over into Nepal, when China is already sixty times the size of our small country?" Jivan Bahadur Shahi, a lawmaker in the Nepali Congress Party, was quoted as saying. China, Nepal Should Support Each Other's Core Interests: Chinese Official.

Nepali politicians have accused their government of staying silent for fear of angering their most important trading partner and regional ally. In 2009, Chinese troops first crossed over into the undefended district and constructed a veterinary centre for livestock.

Shahi objected to the construction but was told by the Nepali government the building would have a positive impact on the livelihoods of impoverished local residents who typically make a living by herding yak and goats. Nepal is currently ruled by the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), which sees the Communist Party of China (CCP), as an ideological brother, The Daily Telegraph reported. (With ANI inputs)

