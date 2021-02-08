Beijing, February 8: The mainland China reported no new locally transmitted coronvairus cases on Sunday with the total tally going up to 14 cases imported from over seas, as per the official data from the authorities. Seven of the new COVID-19 cases were reported in Shanghai while the rest in the southeastern Guangdong province. China Grants Conditional Approval to 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Sinovac Biotech Ahead of Expected Emergency Approval from WHO.

It is a first since December 16 last year, that the country recorded zero locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. It indicates that China has managed to stamp out the latest wave of the disease, the National Health Commission said as reported by Reuters. As of now, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in China stands at 1,01, 272, and the death toll at 4,831. COVID-19 Epicentre Wuhan Invites People to Visit Wildlife Kingdom in The City After China Emerged To Have Recovered From Coronavirus.

As a preventive measure China has locked down its most affected province and imposed a travel ban on Shijiazhuang and Xingtai to curtail the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile on the vaccination front, China had last month said that it is conducting clinical trials of 16 COVID-19 vaccines, seven of which have entered phase-III trials and one has conditionally hit the market.

The health regulator in China ha so far given a green signal to two locally made COVID-19 vaccines. Beijing authorised the state-owned Sinopharm's vaccine in December, while the coronavirus vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech, CoronaVac was given conditional approval on Saturday.

