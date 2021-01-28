Wuhan, January 28: Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus, is returning to normalcy after the COVID-19 wreaked havoc in the capital of China's Hubei province. The Wuhan administration is now inviting people to visit the city. The Tourism Information Centre of Wuhan in a tweet, promoted the wildlife tourism in the Chinese city. It also posted pictures of the Wuhan Wildlife Kingdom.

In the tweet, Wuhan's tourism information centre, said, "Let me introduce you to a group of lovely friends! They live in the Wuhan Wildlife Kingdom. Passed by you, getting in close contact with them, you can feel that a beam of sunlight shines on your heart." 1 Year Since Coronavirus Outbreak: First Case of COVID-19 Traced Back to November 17, 2019 in China's Hubei Province.

Tweet by Wuhan Tourism Information Centre:

Let me introduce you to a group of lovely friends! They live in the Wuhan Wildlife Kingdom. Passed by you, getting in close contact with them, you can feel that a beam of sunlight shines on your heart.#harmoniouswuhan #hancity #hereiswuhan pic.twitter.com/IUKDsxagau — Visit Wuhan (@visit_wuhan) January 11, 2021

Notably, Wuhan is considered to be the epicentre of coronavirus. The first case of coronavirus was detected in China's Hubei province. On November 17, 2019, a 55-year-old from Hubei province was reportedly the first person to be infected by coronavirus.

As the Wuhan returned to normalcy, residents of this city gather in scores to mark the onset of New Year 2021. People gathered in large number to celebrate the new year. Visuals of people dancing in restaurants and bars also emerged from Wuhan on the New year Eve. Restaurants and pubs are not only operational in Wuhan, but also in the rest of China.

However, several parts of the world are still battling with COVID-19. Lockdowns and night curfews are in place in many parts of the world there are restrictions mass gathering of people to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 100.7 million. The COVID-19 death toll has crossed 2.17 million-mark so far. We hope that like China, the other countries should also emerge victorious in battle against COVID-19.

