Coca-Cola Bottling Plant in Los Angeles Reports Two Confirmed COVID-19 Cases: Local Media

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo Credits: ANI)

Los Angeles, April 3: On Thursday, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling in downtown Los Angeles confirmed two cases of coronavirus at their facility. According to a CBS Los Angeles report, a company spokesperson said that in order to maintain transparency and as part of a commitment to public safety, they have informed their employees and health care officials about the two COVID-19 cases in the facility.

The company notified that the two infected employees are at home and under the supervision of the healthcare providers. Further efforts are being taken in order to trace the people who came in contact with the two. There have been thorough deep cleaning, with EPA-registered disinfectants, of our facility. Coronavirus Pandemic: Global COVID-19 Count Breaches 1-Million Mark, Death Toll Crosses 50,000.

Los Angeles County health officials confirmed on Thursday that 13 new coronavirus-related deaths, and with this, the toll increased to 78. The officials also announced 534 new COVID-19 cases. The global number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, breached the 1-million mark on Thursday, with over 50,000 deaths in at least 180 countries.