Coronavirus Pandemic: US Federal Reserve Opens Liquidity Facility for Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Others

Washington, March 19: Amid the global cash crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve on Thursday opened a facility to provide US dollars to more central banks, including Brazil and Mexico.

Emerging markets have been particularly hard hit by an outflow of funds during the crisis that has shut down huge swaths of the global economy, and the Fed move aims to "lessen strains in global US dollar funding markets." Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates.

The Fed will provide up to $60 billion each to the central banks of Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Singapore and Sweden, and $30 billion each to Denmark, Norway and New Zealand.