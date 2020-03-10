Coronavirus Scare: Nepal Airlines Suspends Doha Flights Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Nepal Airlines’ Airbus A-330. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kathmandu, March 10: Nepal Airlines, country's national flag carrier, has temporarily suspended the flights to and from Qatar's capital city of Doha as part of the preventive measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. In a series of tweets, the airline said that the suspension will come into effect from Tuesday until further notice.

The airlines will refund ticket fees to those who have already booked the tickets."Nepal Airlines has temporarily suspended the flights to/from Doha effective from 10 March 2020 till further notice. Cow Urine Hand Sanitizer for Coronavirus? Cowpathy Sells Gau Mutra Sanitizers on Amazon But it May Not Protect You Against COVID-19.

As a preventive measure due to spread of CoronaVirus COVID -19," Nepal Airline tweeted "Passengers who have tickets for flights on 26 Falgun, 2076 and onwards can refund the tickets without paying any extra charges and date change charge upto two times for the sector is waived off. Nepal Airlines is sorry for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the cancellation of Flights," the following tweets read.

नेपाल वायुसेवा निगमले कतारको दोहामा गर्दै आएको नियमित उडान हाललाई स्थगित गरेको छ । — Nepal Airlines🇳🇵 (@NepalAirlinesRA) March 10, 2020

The development comes a day after Qatar temporarily suspended entry of travellers from 14 countries, including Nepal and India.