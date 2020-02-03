Coronavirus Scare: Russia to Deport Foreigners Found Infected With Virus, Says PM Mikhail Mishustin

Coronavirus. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Russia, February 3: In order to control the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, Russia Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that foreign citizens could be deported from Russia if they test positive for the virus. According to a CNBC report, the PM has said that a national plan has been signed to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.

TASS News agency reported that Russia will be able to deport foreigners if they are diagnosed with this disease and introduce special restrictions, including isolation and quarantine. The PM further added that Russia has “all the necessary medications, protective means to counter the coronavirus spread.” Coronavirus Scare: China Says US 'Spreading Only Fear & Not Offering Assistance' After Virus Outbreak.

Coronavirus has spread across the world and is a major concern of worry as more than 360 people have died after being infected by the virus. Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday said that the US has created and spread only fear and not offered any assistance following the coronavirus outbreak. Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that China hoped that countries would make judgments that were reasonable, calm and based on science.