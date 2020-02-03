Coronavirus Scare: China Says US 'Spreading Only Fear & Not Offering Assistance' After Virus Outbreak

Coronavirus Scare (Photo credits: ANI)

China, February 3: The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday said that the US has created and spread only fear and not offered any assistance following the coronavirus outbreak. According to a Reuters report, the Ministry informed that the US was the first country to impose a travel ban on Chinese travellers.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that China hoped that countries would make judgments that were reasonable, calm and based on science. The coronavirus scare continues to grow across the world, with more than 360 deaths being reported in China. Philippines was the first country outside China to report a death after being infected with the coronavirus on Sunday. Coronavirus Outbreak: India Updates Travel Advisory for China; Any Indian Who Visits China 'Could be Quarantined' on Return.

On January 26, the United States arranged a flight to evacuate personnel and American citizens trapped at the epicentre of a deadly virus in central China. The US further announced recently that it was declaring a public health emergency and temporarily banning the entry of foreign nationals who had travelled to China over the past two weeks to contain the spread of the deadly virus.