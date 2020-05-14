Delhi's Gazipur fruit & vegetable market closed for 2 days for sanitisation after secretary & deputy secretary of the market tested positive for COVID-19: SP Gupta, Chairman, Gazipur fruit & vegetable market. 8 labourers dead & around 50 injured after the truck they were travelling in, collided with a bus in Cantt PS area in Guna last night. Injured persons shifted to district hospital.All the 8 killed labourers were going to their native places in UP from Maharashtra. Madhya Pradesh: 8 labourers dead & around 50 injured after the truck they were travelling in, collided with a bus in Cantt PS area in Guna last night. Injured persons shifted to district hospital.All the 8 killed labourers were going to their native places in UP from Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/OaB9SCLpjY— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020 6 migrant workers who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway killed after a speeding bus ran over them late last night, near Ghalauli check-post. Case registered against unknown bus driver. The United States recorded 1,813 #coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 84,059, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mumbai, May 14: FM Nirmala Sitharaman shared details about the Rs 20 lakh crore financial aid on Wednesday. Among some of the several relief measures, the government has cut Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution from the employer and workers from 12 percent to 10 percent. The aim is to increase the take-home salary of the people. However, the government will continue to pay 12 percent as its contribution towards the EPF, the FM mentioned. This development is applicable for three months and amounts to liquidity support of Rs 6,750 crores.

The FM further announced up to six months extension for completion of obligations under highways, railways and other contracts. The move will provide relief to contractors impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 patients in the state crossed the 25,000-mark after 1,495 people tested positive for the deadly virus.

PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund Trust decided to allocate Rs 3100 crore for the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday. The allocated amount will be used to purchase ventilators and development of a vaccine for coronavirus. Around 100 crore from the PM CARES fund will be used for helping of migrant workers, the PMO said.