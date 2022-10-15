On Saturday, US President Joe Biden said that he thinks Pakistan is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world. "Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," the White House statement quoting US President Joe Biden at Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception read. Donald Trump Summoned by January 6 Panel To Testify Over US Capitol Attack.

Nuclear Weapons Without Any Cohesion

What I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world, Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion: White House statement quoting US President Joe Biden at Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)