Moscow, December 5: Russia will start mass vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) once two million doses of Sputnik V vaccine is available, said the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade on Friday, adding that it will reach the target soon. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the government to launch mass vaccination against the coronavirus next week. Healthcare workers and teachers will be first to get the Sputnik V vaccine. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Sputnik V is Over 95% Efficient, Claims Russia.

"In the near future, the total volume of produced doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will reach 2 million, which will allow us to start the vaccination of our country's population. The production volume and the number of doses introduced into civil circulation are constantly growing," the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade was quoted by Sputnik News as saying. Sputnik V Update: WHO Says It Will Recommend Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use if It Meets Criteria.

Russia registered Sputnik V, touted as the world's first vaccine against coronavirus infection, on August 11. Currently, phase 3 trials of the vaccine are underway in different countries. The vaccine is developed by Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Russia, last month, claimed 95 efficiency of Sputnik V. The second interim analysis of the clinical trial of Russian COVID-19 vaccine had shown a 91.4 percent efficacy on day 28 after the first dose. Russia said that the vaccine was over 95 percent efficient after 42 days of the first dose.

"Second interim analysis of clinical trial data showed a 91.4% efficacy for the Sputnik V vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; vaccine efficacy is over 95% 42 days after the first dose," the developer said.

