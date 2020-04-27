Donald Trump Dismisses Reports of Him Planning to Fire Health Secretary Alex Azar as 'Fake News'

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, April 27: US President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed news reports that White House is planning to fire Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar as fake news. He criticised the media for creating the perception of chaos and havoc in the minds of the public. He further insisted that his health secretary is “doing an excellent job.”

The US President's tweet was also retweeted by Azar himself. Trump's tweet came in less than a day after media houses like POLITICO and the Wall Street Journal reported that White House is planning to replace Azar. According to the POLITICO, the White House officials have been frustrated with Azar's management style. Also a few have blamed him for his incapability in handling the coronavirus crisis. Donald Trump Calls Himself 'Hardest Working President in US History', Renews Attack on American Media.

Read below Donald Trump's Tweet:

Reports that H.H.S. Secretary @AlexAzar is going to be “fired” by me are Fake News. The Lamestream Media knows this, but they are desperate to create the perception of chaos & havoc in the minds of the public. They never even called to ask. Alex is doing an excellent job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Shortly after Trump's tweet, Azar took to twitter to defend himself. He blamed the media for smearing Trump and his administration's fight against coronavirus.

On Sunday, he further attacked the American media over his work habits, US President Donald Trump described himself as the "hardest working president", claiming that he has possibly done more work in his first tenure than any other president in the country's history.

"The people that know me and know the history of our country say that I am the hardest working president in history. I don't know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history.", he said.