Beijing, October 3: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday wished a speedy recovery to his US counterpart Donald Trump and first lady Melania who have tested positive for coronavirus. President Trump revealed his diagnosis on Twitter on Friday, with leaders across the globe sending their well wishes. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” 74-year-old Trump tweeted, just weeks before the presidential polls. PM Narendra Modi Wishes Donald Trump, Melania Trump Quick Recovery From COVID-19 and Good Health.

In a message to Trump, Xi, 67, said that after learning President Trump and Melania have tested positive for COVID-19, he and his wife Peng Liyuan extend sympathy to them and wish them a speedy recovery, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Earlier, Chinese diplomats wished speedy recovery to the US President and his wife. Regeneron Stocks Surge After US President Donald Trump, Diagnosed With COVID-19, Administered With Regeneron Polyclonal Antibody Cocktail.

Chinese Ambassador to US, Cui Tiankai said in a tweet: "My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a speedy and full recovery."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "Saddened to learn President and the First Lady of the US tested positive. Hope they both have a speedy recovery and will be fine," she tweeted.

Leaders and prominent figures from around the world on Friday sent their best wishes to Trump and his wife. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind wished Trump and the first lady a quick recovery. "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health," Modi tweeted. "Our prayers and best wishes are with you during this time," Kovind said.

In a message posted on his official web page, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Trump well, saying: "I am sure that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself contracted the virus in late March, at the height of his country's pandemic, also sent well wishes. "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," Johnson tweeted.

Trump and Melania were tested for COVID-19 hours after one of their close aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for coronavirus. Hicks, 31, is the closest aide of the president to have tested positive with coronavirus. She had travelled with the president on Air Force One early this week. Trump, in an interview to Fox News on Thursday night, said he and the first lady spend a lot of time with her. Several White House staffers have tested positive with COVID-19 in recent months, including the National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary.