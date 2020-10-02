New Delhi, October 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter and wished United States President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wished for their good health. "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health", the Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day today, Trump announced that he and his wife, i.e. first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”, Trump tweeted.

Here's the tweet:

Trump's positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that his senior aide Hope Hicks was tested COVID-19 positive. On Thursday, Trump has said that he and the first lady Melania would quarantine themselves after one of their close aides tested positive for coronavirus. The US President had announced about putting himself in quarantine in a tweet on Thursday after his close aide Hope Hicks was tested positive with COVID-19.

