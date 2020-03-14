Donald Trump Remains Without Coronavirus Symptoms, No Test Needed: White House Doctor

Donald Trump does Namaste, avoids handshake due to coronavirus fears (Photo Credits: ANI)

Washington, March 14: US President Donald Trump has not displayed any symptom of novel coronavirus infection, officially known as COVID-19, thus no test is required, said White House doctor on Friday. During a recent press conference, Donald Trump was repeatedly asked as to why he was not undergoing tests given that he came in contact with two people who have now tested positive for coronavirus.

White House physician Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, however, maintained that President Trump need not be tested for coronavirus. In a memorandum, Conley wrote that Trump "briefly came into contact" with an individual with whom he took a picture. That person is Fabio Wajngarten who tested positive for coronavirus. Wajngarten began showing symptoms of coronavirus three days after meeting with Trump and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, Conley stated.

According to the White House doctor, the administration on Friday evening became aware that another individual who Trump had contact with had tested positive for coronavirus. That individual is Nestor Forster, Brazil's chargé d'affaires in Washington. Conley said Trump had spent more time in closer proximity to Forster, but "all interactions occurred before any symptom onset."

White House Doctor's Memo on Coronavirus Test For Donald Trump:

NEW: The president’s doctor says no coronavirus test is indicated at this time despite some interaction with individuals who tested positive. pic.twitter.com/3zgPj155HL — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 14, 2020

"These interactions would be categorized as LOW risk for transmission per CDC guidelines, and as such, there is no indication for home quarantine at this time," Conley concluded. "Additionally, given the President himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated," he further observed. Earlier President Trump said he will most likely be tested for coronavirus.

"I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested … Most likely, yeah," Trump said when asked about coronavirus tests. The US president said the tests would be conducted "fairly soon". "We're working on that. We're working out a schedule," he said. To a question, Trump said he has "no symptoms" of the virus.