BELIFT LAB announced on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, that Heeseung is officially leaving the K-pop group ENHYPEN to focus on a solo career. The decision marks the first lineup change for the chart-topping ensemble since their debut in 2020. While Heeseung will no longer promote as a member of the group, he will remain signed to the agency as an independent artist to prepare for his solo debut. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Says She Is Ready for Bollywood During ‘Boyfriend on Demand’ Promotions (Watch Video).

Heesung Announces Departure From ENHYPEN

In a detailed notice shared via the fan platform Weverse, BELIFT LAB explained that the move follows "extensive deliberation" regarding the future direction of both the group and its individual members.

The agency stated that during in-depth discussions, it became clear that Heeseung possessed a "distinct musical vision" that necessitated a different path from the group’s collective identity. According to the label, the reorganisation aims to respect Heeseung's artistic aspirations while allowing ENHYPEN to maintain its momentum as a solidified six-member unit.

ENHYPEN Share Statement on Heesung’s Exit

[公告] ENHYPEN今后活动公告 大家好，这里是BELIFT LAB。 衷心感谢始终如一支持ENHYPEN的各位ENGENE。以下是ENHYPEN今后的活动体制相关公告。… — ENHYPEN OFFICIAL (@ENHYPEN) March 10, 2026

Heeseung Addresses Fans

Shortly after the news broke, Heeseung shared a handwritten letter to the group's fanbase, known as ENGENE. He described his six years with the band as "overwhelming and precious," expressing deep gratitude toward his fellow members—Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.

"There were so many things I wanted to show you, but at the same time I didn't wnat my own ambitions to come before the team. I'm aware of the concerns and many conversations surrounding this, and Im working hard to prepare so I cam meet you again soon. My sincere hope is to return to you with an even better versionof myself." Heeseung wrote.

He also acknowledged that he had been working on personal musical projects for some time and did not want his individual ambitions to conflict with the team’s goals.

Impact on ENHYPEN’s Future

The transition comes at a high point for the group, following the January 2026 release of their album The Sin: Vanish, and their recent Grand Prize win at the 2026 D Awards.

BELIFT LAB confirmed that ENHYPEN will move forward immediately as a six-piece ensemble. The agency reassured fans that all scheduled activities will proceed as planned, emphasising that the remaining members are committed to delivering the high-energy performances for which they are known.

Fan Reactiosn

The news has drawn significant attention across social media, with some fans noting the unexpected timing so soon after the group's fifth anniversary celebrations. Industry observers have pointed out the rarity of a member leaving a high-profile group to stay with the same label as a soloist, rather than pursuing solo work while remaining in the lineup. BTS’ J-Hope Turns 32: Hobi Donates KRW 300 Million on His Birthday Toward Children’s Welfare and Education.

While no specific release date has been set for Heeseung's solo album, BELIFT LAB confirmed that he is already in the active stages of preparation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of ENHYPEN). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).