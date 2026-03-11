Washington DC, March 11: In a striking display of political satire, a new 12-foot-tall statue depicting President Donald Trump and the late convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein appeared on the National Mall near Capitol Hill on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Titled "King of the World," the installation portrays the two men in the iconic pose from the 1997 film Titanic, standing at the prow of a ship. The anonymous art collective "The Secret Handshake" claimed responsibility for the work, which has already drawn large crowds of tourists and federal workers as it sits in the shadow of the Department of Labor.

Art as Political Commentary

The statue is the latest in a series of provocative installations by the same group designed to highlight the historical connection between the current president and the disgraced financier. A plaque at the base of the "Titanic" display draws a satirical parallel to the film's lead characters, Jack and Rose, stating that the monument "honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein," which it characterizes as a "friendship built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches." Epstein Files: US Justice Department Says It’s Reviewing Whether Any Jeffrey Epstein-Related Records Were Mistakenly Withheld.

Titanic-Style Statue Showing Donald Trump Embracing Jeffrey Epstein Appears Near Capitol Hill

Surrounding the central sculpture are ten large banners featuring archival photographs of the two men together, stamped with the slogan “Make America Safe Again.” The artists noted that the banners are a nod to the numerous pro-Trump displays that have appeared on federal buildings across Washington D.C. over the past year. Donald Trump Clears Waiver for India To Purchase Russian Oil To Stabilise Energy Markets, Says White House.

Renewed Focus on the "Epstein Files"

The installation arrives at a time of heightened tension regarding the administration's handling of records related to Jeffrey Epstein. Earlier this month, the Department of Justice released a new batch of documents containing previously undisclosed FBI interview records from 2019. Within these files, an unidentified woman alleged that Trump attempted to assault her in the 1980s after being introduced by Epstein.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has dismissed these claims as “completely baseless accusations” and “backed by zero credible evidence.” Despite these denials, the House Oversight Committee recently voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate why some of these documents were allegedly withheld or "incorrectly coded" as duplicates for months.

Background and Previous Installations

This is not the first time "The Secret Handshake" has used the National Mall as a stage for protest. Previous works include:

"Best Friends Forever": A September 2025 statue showing Trump and Epstein holding hands, which was removed by U.S. Park Police for a permit violation before being briefly reinstalled.

The Birthday Card: A January 2026 installation featuring a 10-foot-tall replica of an alleged birthday note Trump sent to Epstein in 2003, which included a crude drawing and the message, "may every day be another wonderful secret."

"Dictator Approved": A June 2025 sculpture depicting a gold thumbs-up crushing the crown of the Statue of Liberty.

Future of the Installation

While the artists successfully obtained a permit from the National Park Service for the current "Titanic" statue, the duration of its stay remains uncertain. Previous permits held by the group have been abruptly revoked or contested by federal agencies. According to current filings, the installation is scheduled to remain on the Mall until Friday, March 13, though onlookers expect authorities may move to dismantle it sooner given the administration's past reactions to the group's work.

