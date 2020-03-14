Donald Trump Takes Coronavirus Test, Temperature Checks for all in Close Contact with US President as COVID-19 Results are Awaited

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: IANS)

Washington DC, March 14: United States President Donald Trump has taken coronavirus test. However, the report of the test is still awaiting. The White House said Saturday it is now checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus Outbreak: Donald Trump, Irish PM Leo Varadkar Greet Each Other With 'Namaste' Amid COVID-19 Fears.

"Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President," Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement. Donald Trump Bats for Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Scare! Know What Does this Term Means and Why it is Important During COVID-19 Outbreak.

AFP's Tweets:

#BREAKING Trump says he has taken coronavirus test, no result yet pic.twitter.com/1q4xFgx5FM — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 14, 2020

#BREAKING White House to check temperature of all in close contact with Trump, Pence pic.twitter.com/iCCckDqKVt — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 14, 2020

Trump said Friday he would "most likely" get a coronavirus test after coming into contact with several people who have tested positive. A White House doctor reversed that statement later, however, saying Trump "remains without symptoms" and did not need to be tested.