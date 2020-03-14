Donald Trump Bats for Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Scare! Know What Does this Term Means and Why it is Important During COVID-19 Outbreak

Donald Trump does Namaste, avoids handshake due to coronavirus fears (Photo Credits: ANI)

Washington DC, March 14: Amid outbreak of coronavirus, United States President Donald Trump will distance himself from social gatherings. On Saturday, Donald Trump took to twitter to announce his decision. The US President tweeted, “Social Distancing!” On Saturday, Trump also held meetings on Covid-19 in the White House. Coronavirus Outbreak: Donald Trump, Irish PM Leo Varadkar Greet Each Other With 'Namaste' Amid COVID-19 Fears.

On Friday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief, who met Donald Trump during, was tested positive for the new coronavirus. Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for the Brazilian President met US President Donald Trump in Florida last on March 7. Canada PM Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Donald Trump's Tweet:

SOCIAL DISTANCING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

As the term suggests, social distancing is maintaining a distance from other people. However, according to the definition, social distancing practice includes a set of actions taken by Public Health officials, whenever there is a pandemic or a contagious disease is spreading. The main aim of social distancing is to contain the spread of the virus.

On Friday, Trump announced a national state of emergency. The Trump administration took the decision to free up USD 50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The US President vowed to "vastly" ramp up testing capacity. Miami Mayor Tests Positive for Virus After Brazilian Event.

In United Stated close to 50 people were reportedly died. Meanwhile, the deadly virus claimed over 5,000 deaths across the globe. China is the worst affected country from COVID-19. More than 3,000 people have died so far. In Italy also, over 1,000 deaths were reported. Earlier this week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) also declared the coronavirus outbreak a "pandemic".