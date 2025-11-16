Doha, November 16: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Sunday and reiterated India's commitment to stronger bilateral ties. During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Honoured to call on H.H. Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, in Doha today. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi and reiterated our commitment to stronger India-Qatar relations. Value his guidance on expanding collaboration and exploring new opportunities," the External Affairs Minister posted on X.

Jaishankar also met Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in Doha. The two leaders discussed key aspects of Strategic Partnership, including energy, trade, investment, and people-to-people connect. Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote, "Pleased to meet Qatar’s Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in Doha. Reviewed key aspects of our Strategic Partnership, including energy, trade, investment and people-to-people connect. Appreciate the exchange of views on Middle East/West Asia, regional and global developments." EAM Jaishankar Condoles Death of Micronesia Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

Sharing details regarding the meeting between EAM Jaishankar and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The talks focused on bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two nations. The two sides also discussed a range of issues of shared concern." Earlier in October, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed in Doha and expressed optimism about growing economic engagement between the two countries.

"Glad to meet Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed. We recalled our discussions in New Delhi in August, when he led a large investment delegation from Qatar to India. Look forward to continued engagement for increasing bilateral trade and investment ties," Goyal posted on X. India shares close ties with Qatar, anchored in historical commercial ties and people-to-people contacts. The diplomatic relations between India and Qatar were established in 1973. Jaishankar Meets UN Secy-General in New York, Discusses Global Challenges and India's Growth.

The bilateral cooperation between the two nations has been growing in various sectors through regular and substantive engagements, including at the highest levels of the two Governments, according to the Indian Embassy in Qatar. The relationship between the two countries was elevated to a strategic partnership during the Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani's State Visit to India in February this year.

