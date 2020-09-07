Tokyo, Sep 7: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Japan's Ibaraki prefecture on Monday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temblor occurred at 6.34 a.m., with its epicentre at a latitude of 36.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141. 6 degrees east, and at a depth of 20 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

Authorities have not issued a tsunami warning and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damagaes.

