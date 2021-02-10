Noumea, February 10: A strong earthquake struck off coasts of Vanuatu near New Caledonian on Wednesday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude of the earthquake measured on the Richter Scale was 7.5. After the tremors, panic gripped the area. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Till now, there are no reports of any casualties of collateral damage due to the quake. The tremors led to evacuations across the coastal areas of the country in the South Pacific. People even rushed out of their houses as a precautionary measure.

New Caledonia is a French territory comprising dozens of islands. However, tsunami there is no Tsunami warning issued so far. More details are still awaited.

